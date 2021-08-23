The sick son of a mother is forced to wait outside an overburdened Indiana hospital.

A woman has expressed her outrage and anguish after her 11-year-old son’s cancer treatment was delayed due to an Indiana hospital’s overcrowding due to a COVID outbreak.

While uploading an image of her son Jack in the backseat of her car, unable to seek care at the Memorial hospital in Jasper, Indiana, Shirley Roys Dorbin appeared to lash out at people who have not received their immunization.

Dorbin wrote on Facebook about how the youngster became ill while undergoing treatment for brain cancer but was unable to be hospitalized because the hospital was unable to accept new patients.

“Jack isn’t feeling well. He’s coughing, sneezing, and has a stuffy nose. On August 21, Dorbin wrote, “[He] has a fever.”

“Right now, we’re sitting in the Memorial Hospital parking lot while they figure out what to do with him because the hospital is overburdened and doesn’t handle direct admittance. So this is what it looks like when everyone is free to make their own decisions.

“It looks like a sick little boy in a parking lot on a Saturday morning as everyone else goes about their business.”

Dorbin’s Facebook post has been shared over 5,400 times since it was published.

According to the Indianapolis Star, her encounter with Jack came as the state of Indiana registered 4,120 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, August 20, the highest daily total in the state since mid-January.

Hospitals are having to cope with the influx of patients suffering severe symptoms as the Delta strain of the coronavirus continues to spread, prompting medical professionals across the county to urge people to obtain the vaccine.

According to the most recent statistics, more over three million people in Indiana have gotten both doses of the vaccination.

Indiana is ranked 36th among states with the largest percentage of residents who have taken both doses of the vaccination, at 45 percent, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.

Dorbin followed up with a Facebook post, explaining that Jack was eventually treated and thanking everyone who had provided them support after her original statement went viral.

“Eventually, he became a direct. This is a condensed version of the information.