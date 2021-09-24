The shopper who confronted the man accused of kidnapping a screaming girl has sparked a debate.

A parent’s worst nightmare is for anything bad to happen to their child, whether it’s illness, injury, or kidnapping.

While it is uncommon, it does occur, with high-profile incidents etched in the minds of millions. This anxiety appears to be what drove a customer to confront a man in a department store parking lot after he was seen carrying a screaming girl to his vehicle.

Redditor Redjohn25 gave an account of the encounter from the father’s perspective, claiming his “patience was wearing thin” when he was requested to present proof he was related to the toddler in some way.

According to the article, the well-intentioned adult put himself in a “hazardous position” by confronting the two, but he eventually praised the bystander for intervening.

On Friday, a screenshot of the message was posted to Reddit, where it received over 20,000 votes and hundreds of comments. “To the man who stopped me in the Ross parking lot last night,” it reads. I was the one with the wailing 3-year-old on my shoulder…

“I wasn’t kidnapping her; I was simply refusing to buy her four shower loofahs (I know, I’m a jerk.) You had the audacity to stand in front of me and ask my daughter if she was okay as I walked this screaming, kicking ball of rage to the car (of course, I’d park on the opposite side of the parking lot) (to which she promptly said no).

“My patience had run out, so I unlocked my phone and showed you my family photo wallpaper before driving away.

“You didn’t know me or my child, but you were willing to put yourself in harm’s way to protect my daughter. THANK YOU SO MUCH.

“ORCHIDS to this guy,” says the narrator. THIS is how we put an end to kidnappings and human trafficking.”

It’s unclear when or where the incident occurred, or even if it happened at all, but it ignited a heated debate online. Some hailed the Good Samaritan, while others accused him of misogyny, questioning whether the same thing would have happened to a woman.

"Very true," Zash-Ketchum said. However, if I were the father in this scenario, I would be quite grateful.