The Sheriff of Los Angeles refuses to enforce the new mask law because it is “not backed by science.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, dubbed “L.A. County’s Donald Trump,” has declared that his administration will not enforce the county’s recently reinstated mask law. The mandate, according to Villanueva, is “not backed by science.”

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health ordered the indoor mask mandate to be reinstated on Saturday (DPH). The DPH justified the reinstatement of the obligation by citing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Regardless of immunization status, everyone is required to wear masks indoors.

Villanueva, on the other hand, slammed the directive as unscientific in a statement released on Friday.

“Forcing the vaccinated and those who have already contracted COVID-19 to wear masks indoors is not supported by research and breaches CDC guidelines,” he asserted.

His message continued, “The underfunded/defunded Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will not invest its limited resources and instead ask for voluntary compliance.”

He stated that the DPH has the authority to enforce its mandate on its own. He also urged the Department of Public Health to cooperate with the city’s Board of Supervisors and law enforcement to “create mandates that are both feasible and scientifically substantiated.”

While Villanueva is accurate that vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically separating themselves, the CDC’s suggestion adds, “unless where mandated by federal, state, municipal, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a national infectious disease expert, has also recommended that persons who have been vaccinated continue to wear masks. People who have already been infected with COVID-19 or who have been vaccinated against it, according to Fauci and the CDC, could re-infect themselves and spread the virus to others.

Dr. Muntu Davis, the director of the Department of Public Health, has stated that mandating everyone to wear masks is “far easier” than determining who has been vaccinated and who has not.

Villanueva boasted throughout his 2018 campaign that he would be the county’s first Democratic sheriff in 138 years. He slammed Trump’s intention to send border patrol personnel into “sanctuary communities” in February 2020. Trump has threatened to send federal agents to cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration agents. Trump’s plan, according to Villanueva, is “unnecessary, superfluous, and overdone.”

