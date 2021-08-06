The Shark Bite of a 12-Year-Old Girl Is Maryland’s First Non-Fishing Case

A young girl appeared to have been bitten by a shark in an unprovoked assault, which is a first for Ocean City, Maryland.

Jordan Prushinski, a 12-year-old from Plains, Pennsylvania, told WBRE that she feared she was bitten by a horseshoe crab while swimming in knee-deep water on Monday.

Prushinski told a local NBC affiliate television station, “I didn’t really grasp what was going on until I was on the beach and I was bleeding everywhere.”

Melissa Prushinski, her mother, stated that lifeguards and other beachgoers, including a nurse and an EMT, bandaged Prushinski. Her family then drove her to Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Maryland, where the 20 cuts on her leg were treated with 42 stitches.

The doctor at the emergency hospital told Melissa Prushinski it was a shark bite.

Captain Butch Arbin of the Ocean City Beach Patrol told This website that he spotted Prushinski and her mother at the beach after the incident. He claimed the girl is “doing fantastic” and intends to return to the ocean once her wounds have healed.

“This is the first shark attack in the history of Ocean City,” Arbin said.

It’s also the first bite that isn’t tied to fishing, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

According to Gregg Bortz, the department’s media relations manager, “DNR’s experts did evaluate images given by the Ocean City Beach Patrol, and the injuries received are consistent with a bite from a sandbar shark.”

“This would be the first proven, non-fishing-related nearshore ocean bite,” Bortz remarked. “An angler was bitten in 2014 while releasing a shark from his line at Assateague Island, and a man clamming at Mills Island in Chincoteague Bay was bitten around the same time. Other unverified allegations have surfaced over the years.”

The most prevalent shark in the Chesapeake Bay and throughout the mid-Atlantic coast is the sandbar shark.

“Nothing has changed on any of our 10 miles of beach as a result of the incident,” said Arbin, the beach patrol captain.

“The [Ocean City Beach Patrol] always gets people out of the way of anything in the water,” says one of the patrol members (debris, blue fish, rays, dolphin, sea turtle or sharks). Sharks, on the other hand, are the least likely,” Arbin said.

