The Senate’s bipartisan test has been postponed as the GOP requests more time to review the R&D bill.

According to the Associated Press, Republican lawmakers have postponed a vote on the American Innovation and Competition Act until June 8.

The bill was intended to make the United States more competitive with China by providing $50 billion in emergency assistance to support American computer chip manufacture.

The measure received strong bipartisan support, but the scope of the endeavor caused it to balloon to almost 2,400 pages. Senators from the Republican Party demanded more time to absorb the law and make amendments before voting.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

When it became evident that Republican senators would not budge, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer devised a new schedule.

As he opened the chamber on Friday, Schumer (D-N.Y.) declared, “We have every intention of sticking it out until the work is done.”

The bill is an important part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure ambitions, and it represents a significant effort to reinvest in innovative technology as the government attempts to boost and rebuild home state sectors that have migrated offshore due to globalization.

It’s also a test of whether the 50-50 Senate can achieve bipartisan goals when Democrats are under pressure to change the rules to avoid obstruction and deadlock.

Despite GOP efforts to sabotage the bill, it was likely to pass.

Senator Todd Young of Indiana, a top Republican author, described the bill’s underlying proposal, the Endless Frontier Act, which he co-authored with Schumer, as part of the country’s history of innovation, such as the moon landing or the launch of the internet, that Washington must foster if America is to remain competitive.

In a speech on Thursday, Young stated, “It’s not about beating China.” It’s about rising to China’s call to “be a better version of ourselves,” he said.

Senators toiled for days, debating and amending bills, but the process came to a halt late Thursday. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, a Republican, objected to the rush to finish, and he and a few other Republican senators assumed control of the floor proceedings, insisting on further revisions to the enormous bill as debate stretched on well past midnight.

Opponents are unlikely to be able to stop the law, but they were on the verge of doing so.

Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Washington), the head of the Commerce Committee, spoke earlier. This is a condensed version of the information.