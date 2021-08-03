The Senate unanimously approves a bill awarding Medals of Honor to Capitol Police on January 6th.

The Senate decided on Tuesday to award Medals of Honor to the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia for safeguarding Congress during the attempted insurgency on January 6.

President Joe Biden is expected to approve the bill, which was passed by voice vote with no objections. The Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the United States Capitol and Smithsonian Institution will all receive medals, which will be displayed.

The medals are “a recognition that will be on display for people to appreciate and remember what these officers accomplished,” Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, told the Associated Press.

Hundreds of policemen from both police agencies rushed to the incident, and many of them were battered and injured as a mob of fans of former President Donald Trump pushed through them to burst into the building and disrupt Biden’s win certification. The building was finally emptied by police and National Guard personnel, and the count proceeded.

Klobuchar stated while introducing the bill that future children will be able to stroll by the Smithsonian and see the medals, and their parents will tell them, “This happened, this attack happened.”

After 21 House Republicans voted against the bill in June, some objecting to phrasing in the bill that alluded to a “crowd of insurrectionists,” the law was passed by the Senate. Even as law enforcement officers who reacted that day have documented the violence and made obvious the toll it has had on them, Trump and many Republicans still loyal to him have downplayed the riots and attempted to reframe it as a peaceful protest. Last week, four cops testified in Congress about their mental and physical disabilities.

There were no objections from Senate Republicans. Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, the top Republican on the Senate Rules Committee, said the medals honor “the selflessness, the dedication, and the willingness to stand in the face of danger.” Blunt expressed his hope that they will give the two departments a “clear message” of gratitude.

At least nine people died as a result of the unrest, including a lady who was shot and killed by police as she attempted to break into the building. This is a condensed version of the information.