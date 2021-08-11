The Senate passes an infrastructure bill, sending a $1.2 billion plan to the House of Representatives.

The Senate has approved a record $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, which will now be sent to the House of Representatives for additional consideration.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said on the Senate floor ahead of the vote, “It’s been a long and winding journey, but we’ve persisted and finally we’ve arrived.” “The American people will now see the greatest significant infusion of funding into infrastructure in decades… it has taken a long time.”

The infrastructure package, which has been championed by US Vice President Joe Biden, is the result of months of behind-the-scenes bipartisan negotiations. The bill’s text was released last Sunday, and senators spent the rest of the week debating Democratic and Republican changes.

It includes funds for roads and bridges, high-speed internet, rail and transit, drinking water enhancements, and other infrastructure projects aimed at repairing the country’s deteriorating infrastructure.

Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican who was one of the bill’s primary negotiators, said on the Senate floor immediately before the vote, “We’ve heard over the years—in fact, over the decades about the need for us to restore our infrastructure.” “Not only does this investment make sense to me, but what we’re doing here today also shows the American people that we can get our act together and get something done on a bipartisan basis; we can do major things on a bipartisan basis if we set our minds to it.”

Under Senate rules, it needed 60 votes to pass, implying bipartisan support.

The House is presently on recess, so it’s unclear when the infrastructure bill will be taken up. Members have been given a 24-hour callback notice, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stated that the house will not take up the surface infrastructure measure unless the Senate approves a separate package covering new programs.

“Bravo for anything you can accomplish in a nonpartisan way,” Pelosi told reporters on Friday. “At the same time, we’re not going to abandon people.”

To pass the broader deal, Schumer said he would keep the Senate in session, cutting into members’ vacation time. The bill is expected to be taken up by the chamber right away.

