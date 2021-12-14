The Senate passes a bill that allows Capitol Police to request assistance without first obtaining approval.

The United States Senate has overwhelmingly passed a bill that would empower the United States Capitol Police (USCP) in Washington, D.C. to request help during an emergency without prior approval.

According to the US Senate Periodical Press Gallery, the bill would allow the chief of Capitol Police to request help from the D.C. National Guard or federal law enforcement agencies without first getting approval from the USCP Board.

Before it becomes law, the House of Representatives must pass on a companion bill.

In a statement, Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt, one of the bill’s two co-authors, stated, “This bipartisan bill tackles a key security concern that was clear on January 6th, and is part of our continuous effort to tighten Capitol security moving forward.”

Former USCP chief Yogananda Pittman told the House Appropriations Committee on January 27 that on that date, 1,200 USCP officers defending the Capitol were overrun by tens of thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

“While the Chief of the Capitol Police was delayed in obtaining approval to request help from the National Guard, Capitol Police officers and their law enforcement partners were left alone to defend the Capitol and our democracy itself from violent insurrectionists,” said the bill’s other co-author, Democratic Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

According to The New York Times, on January 4, then-USPC Chief Steven Sund recommended that the Capitol Police Board proclaim a state of emergency and allow a request for more National Guard personnel. Sund’s request, however, was denied by the board.

Sund had asked the troops in preparation of possible violence on that day, after Trump and other conservative icons held a “Stop the Steal” event to protest the election’s results being certified by Congress.

When the disturbances began, Sund requested National Guard assistance from the board. However, the board delayed over an hour to respond to the request. This was due to the fact that Major General William J. Walker, the commander of the D.C. National Guard, needed extra Pentagon approval before dispatching such personnel.

Trump’s followers attempted to overturn the election on the basis of Trump’s erroneous claim that he had only lost because of a widespread voter fraud plot.

