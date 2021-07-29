The Senate has passed a bill allowing more visas for Afghan allies in order to pay for Capitol Police salaries.

According to the Associated Press, the Senate passed a bill Thursday by a vote of 98 to 0 that will allow more visas to be awarded to Afghan allies from the conflict, pay Capitol police salaries, and fortify the Capitol structure.

On the $2.1 billion bill, Democrats and Republicans were able to reach an agreement this week to support Capitol law enforcement and translators who supported US forces in Afghanistan.

As the date for the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan approaches, the law loosened some of the visa requirements for Afghan partners in anticipation of Taliban retaliation.

The bill’s remaining monies would be used to pay for Capitol police salaries, the National Guard, and the security of the Capitol’s windows and doors. The move comes more than six months after the facility was breached by a crowd of former President Donald Trump’s supporters, according to the Associated Press.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In the next days, the House is anticipated to vote on the bill and send it to Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrats have warned that if Congress does not pass the package, money for officers’ wages will run out by August, and the National Guard may be forced to discontinue some training programs.

Before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared, “We can’t let it happen.” He said the accord “shouldn’t have taken this long,” but that approving the bill fulfills Congress’ obligation to keep the Capitol safe “and to ensure that those who risk their lives for us and protect us get the resources they need.”

After four police officers who battled off rioters in the Jan. 6 attack testified in an emotional House hearing on Tuesday, detailing the “medieval” struggle in which they were physically battered and verbally attacked, the bill was passed. On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that the hearing had “jolted the Senate into moving in a bipartisan manner to approve this legislation.”

In May, a more generous bill narrowly cleared the House, but it received no Republican support and was opposed by some liberal Democrats. Before they negotiated the final agreement, Republicans in the Senate rejected Leahy’s initial $3.7 billion plan. This is a condensed version of the information.