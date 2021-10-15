The seller dresses up the battered house with a creepy skeleton to prove it isn’t haunted.

In most Hollywood films, supernatural events occur after a family moves into an ancient house. However, spooking customers appears to be part of the game plan for this Michigan listing.

The Lisa Vela Group and Five Star Real Estate have enlisted the help of a skeleton to generate interest for one of their fixer-upper residences, which is far from move-in ready, by placing it in every picture on the internet listing.

The five-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Muskegon, Michigan, is currently on the market for $74,900 and looks like something out of a horror movie, even without the weird skeleton, torn down walls, and no doors.

“This gigantic castle is not for the faint of heart, but those who are prepared to put in the effort will be rewarded! “Its secret doors, magnificent woodworking, and FIVE bedrooms will leave you breathless,” the realtor wrote in the listing, adding that the house is “not haunted.”” “Zillow Gone Wild,” a popular Instagram account, often posts stunning and out-there items from the online real estate site.

“To advertise this home and get it in front of as many potential buyers as possible, we wanted to do something different. The house is strong, has lovely characteristics, and has the opportunity to be restored—this is where the idea for ‘GREAT BONES’ came from “Bre McCarthy of Five Star Real Estate’s Lisa Vela Group told The Washington Newsday.

“We’ve received a lot of favorable inquiries from purchasers so far, as well as a lot of praise from other brokers. It was an extra bonus to be able to make other realtors smile in this industry, which can be difficult at times. My expertise is in marketing, but I only started selling real estate a few years ago—this is a great example of how to combine the two! We are always up for a challenge and like providing our clients with innovative marketing solutions.” They just listed the run-down house two days ago, but they’ve delegated the presentation to their skeletal pal, who appears in every photo.

With a sign that reads “Excellent BONES,” the joke is that the house, too, has “great bones” and is a wonderful fixer-upper if all you want is the structure.

The skeleton is even in one photograph. This is a condensed version of the information.