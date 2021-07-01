The Secretary of State has certified Gavin Newsom’s recall election.

On Thursday, California came closer to setting a date for the recall election that will oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

Officials in Sacramento are nearly through with the difficult legal maneuverings required to properly place the recall on the ballot, allowing Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis to establish an election date once the process is completed.

Official certification must occur at least 60 days after the election, but not more than 80 days after the election. The destiny of Newsom’s administration is expected to be decided in a vote in mid-September, according to many.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

A recall election in the nation’s most populous state would become a national event, followed intently as a barometer of popular sentiment ahead of the 2022 elections, when a closely split Congress will be in play once more.

While the exact date is still unknown, the recall campaign has been in full swing for months, since it became evident that organizers had gathered more than 1.5 million petition signatures to get the recall on the ballot.

Many voters have yet to pay attention to the upcoming election, despite surveys indicating that Newsom would defeat any attempt to remove him from office. In the largely Democratic state of California, Republicans haven’t won a statewide election since 2006.

Larry Elder’s participation into the contest would inject a jolt of celebrity into the Republican field, as well as a name on the ballot known from his nationally syndicated radio show and appearances on Fox News.

Kevin Faulconer, the former Republican mayor of San Diego, Republican businessman John Cox, who was defeated by Newsom in 2018, former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose, and reality TV celebrity and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner are among the other Republicans who have declared their candidacy.

Elder, 69, said he was seriously considering entering the race and will make his choice early next week in a brief statement released Wednesday night.

Voters would be asked two questions in a recall election: First and foremost, should Newsom be removed from office? The second question would be a list of replacement candidates to choose from, if a majority of voters cast ballots to remove Newsom.

