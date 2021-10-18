The SEC claims that the “Meme-Stock” surge earlier this year had no impact on hedge funds.

The stock market in the United States trembled earlier this year when GameStop prices soared following the “meme-stock” craze, but according to a recent analysis, the system did not break.

The trading in GameStop shares and other so-called meme-stocks led to big losses for some hedge funds, according to a report released Monday by Securities and Exchange Commission staff about January’s “meme-stock” mania, but it didn’t have the impact sought by amateur investors who wanted to stick it to the hedge funds. As a new generation of amateur investors used their phones to encourage trading on Reddit and Twitter, retail investors were also barred from purchasing.

One of the most important conclusions from the analysis is that GameStop’s stock rose from $39 to $347 in a week, despite the fact that the market policies and fundamental systems remained intact, according to the report.

The report stated, “Trading in meme stocks during this time showed an essential element of United States securities markets in the twenty-first century: widespread participation.”

Improved reporting of short sales is another topic worth looking into, according to the report.

The research also didn’t make any recommendations for changes to the market’s structure, but it did point to a few areas that should be looked into further. They include issues raised by SEC Chair Gary Gensler in recent comments, such as whether the manner some brokerages make money encourages them to encourage consumers to trade more frequently than they should.

The SEC could also look into situations that cause a brokerage to restrict stock trading, according to the report. Several brokerages prevented consumers from buying GameStop during the peak of the frenzy after the clearinghouse that settles their trades wanted extra money to cover the higher risk created by its highly volatile price. Many investors were enraged by this.

The report also highlighted concerns about whether investors are getting the best possible execution on their orders because so many are routed to large trading firms rather than exchanges like the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange.

According to the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite index, hedge funds have been profitable this year, with a 1.2 percent return in January during the height of meme mania.