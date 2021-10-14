The search for Brian Laundrie continues, and a K9 has been requested in Carlton Reserve.

On Thursday, officials requested that a human remains detecting dog be brought to Florida’s Carlton Reserve to aid in the search for Brian Laundrie.

The Carlton Reserve has remained the primary location where law enforcement officials have been looking for Laundrie, with multiple photos uploaded on social media indicating an increasing presence there.

“Currently, a K-9 forensics unit is stationed on the Venice side of the Carlton Reserve. Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts are still unknown “NewsNationNow’s Brian Entin posted a photo of law enforcement cars near the reserve.

"First time this week I've seen law enforcement activity at the Carlton Reserve entrance this week as the search for #BrianLaundrie continues," wrote Allyson Henning of WFLA News. The photographs looked to show that the Pasco Sheriff's Office was participating in the search on Thursday, according to some Twitter users.

“Authorities in that region have requested the assistance of PSO’s human remains detecting K9s,” a representative for the Pasco Sheriff’s Office stated in a statement to The Washington Newsday.

“Because PSO is one of the few police enforcement departments in Florida with HRD K9s, we’re frequently asked to assist other agencies across the state,” the statement stated.

Laundrie has been missing for more than a month, prompting the inclusion of a human remains detecting dog to the hunt. Laundrie’s parents told police that their son, who is the only person of interest in Gabby Petito’s abduction and death, was last seen on September 14 and that he went on a trek in the Carlton Reserve.

Laundrie returned to his hometown of North Port, Florida, with his parents. Petito had been absent for ten days when he was reported missing. Petito's body was later discovered.