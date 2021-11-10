The school district has taken 29 books from libraries, including The Handmaid’s Tale.

Almost 30 novels have been pulled from circulation in Kansas school libraries.

Last week, Julie Cannizzo, Goddard Public Schools’ associate superintendent for academic affairs, sent an email to principals and librarians with a list of 29 novels, according to KMUW.

Cannizzo wrote in the email that the district is putting together a committee to “evaluate the content of the books on the list” and to go over the selection process.

“At this time, the district is unable to determine whether the books on this list match our instructional objectives or not,” Cannizzo wrote. “We also need to have a better understanding of the procedures for selecting books for our school libraries.” “While we are in the process of gathering further information,” she requested that the books on the list not be checked out. Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale and its sequel, The Testaments, as well as Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye, are among the books on the list.

Other titles on the list include Angie Thomas’ The Hate U Give, Stephen Chbosky’s The Perks of Being a Wallflower, August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Fences, and a book about the Ku Klux Klan’s rise in the United States.

According to Cannizzo, a father complained to material in The Hate U Give, a 2017 young adult novel about the aftermath of a police shooting of a Black teenager, that he considered objectionable.

That parent later supplied a list of books that were agreed to be removed from circulation and reviewed by district officials. “As a district, we’re not prohibiting these books or anything like that,” Cannizzo said. “We’ve recently been informed that a list of books may contain content that is inappropriate for children.” This week, Cannizzo plans to speak with school librarians, she said. The Goddard school system created a policy in 2016 that outlines how complaints concerning textbooks, library books, and instructional materials are addressed.

According to the rules, “challenged materials shall not be removed from usage throughout the review time.”

The books were removed by Goddard after a Texas state representative initiated an investigation into books in public schools that deal with racism and gender issues.

