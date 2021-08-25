The ‘Scholarship Prank’ trend sees parents reacting hilariously to their children’s wild lies.

TikTok is notorious for spreading false information, however with this trend, users are lying on purpose and for amusing reasons.

TikTok users pretend to enlist the support of their parents and grandparents to acquire a college scholarship worth thousands of dollars in the “scholarship prank.” The father sits next to the youngster, ready to earn the money, under the premise that the two are recording a video to apply for the scholarship and answer questions.

The TikToker will frequently say that they’ve been asked who their biggest life influence is, before mentioning their parents or grandparents. They then record themselves telling a string of unbelievable lies about their lives.

But it’s the parents’ reactions that make the pranks worthwhile, with some being appalled by the charges and others going along with it all in the hopes of winning the scholarship.

At the time of publication, #scholarshipprank had a total of 36 million views on the app, and it’s not uncommon for a single video to receive hundreds of thousands of likes.

Instead of claiming to be sending a video application for a job or filming it as a class assignment, TikTok users pretend to be sending a video application for a job or recording it as a class assignment for those who are not applying to college.

When Jazmine filmed her scholarship prank, which received over 390,000 likes on TikTok, her mother had an unforgettable reaction. Her mother “snapped” in the video, which can be viewed here, after Jazmine said she had worked as a sex worker when she was younger.

“They asked what motivated me, and of course I told them ‘my mom,’” she said. “There’s a backstory to it,” says the narrator. So, my mother was a prostitute when I was a kid, and,” she began before being abruptly cut off.

Her mother screamed, “Why the f*** are you lying, girl, stop f***ing lying!”

That reaction is in stark contrast to several other movies, in which the parental figure persists in telling the story, regardless of how little truth there is in it. In her phony sob story, TikTok user @kinseyboo's grandmother played the role of her assailant, getting over 2 million views.