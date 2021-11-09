The ‘Save America’ campaign of Donald Trump claims to have surpassed 1 million online donors.

The “Save America” political action committee (PAC) of Republican former President Donald Trump has announced that it is approaching 1 million online contributors.

“This is HUGE, and I know the Fake News and their Democratic allies will be overjoyed to hear about us surpassing this major milestone,” the PAC wrote in an email sent Monday afternoon.

“They may have their small circle of liberal HOLLYWOOD MEGA Donors,” the email added, “but I have far better: I have YOU.”

The PAC’s email encouraged recipients to donate as well in order to become the organization’s one-millionth donor. There was no mention of a reward or other accolade for the one-millionth contribution in the email.

On October 4, Trump announced the launch of the “Save America” PAC. It took the place of Trump’s previous “Make America Great Again Action” PAC, with the monies transferred over. Candidates “who have proven to be fighters of the MAGA movement and President Trump’s many accomplishments” will be supported by the new PAC. “With our new committee, Make America Great Again, Again!” we hope to build on the success of MAGA Action. In a statement at the time, Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida and chair of the PAC, said. “We are ecstatic to continue to back America First candidates in the midterm elections and beyond.” Since leaving office, Trump has hinted at a presidential bid in 2024. He hasn’t made an official statement, though. His advisers reportedly advised him not to make the announcement until after the 2022 midterm elections, fearing that it would increase Democratic turnout and cause Republican candidates to lose, according to The Washington Post.

Instead, Trump has focused on bolstering Republicans who share his views. Trump has sponsored 37 candidates for the 2022 election cycle as of October 4. Thirteen of his preferred candidates are running for Senate seats, ten for House seats, and the remainder for governorships and other state executive offices.

Taylor Budowich, the communications director for Trump’s other PAC Save America, told Fox News, “President Trump’s endorsement is the most powerful and sought-after endorsement in the history of American politics.” “He will continue to identify and support great candidates in Congress and statehouses across the country who will push for his America First agenda.” During Republican Glenn Youngkin’s successful campaign, Trump endorsed him three times. This is a condensed version of the information.