The Saturday jackpot for the Powerball drawing on 10/02/21 is $635 million.

The Powerball prize for Tuesday, October 2nd, is $635 million. The drawing will take place at 11 p.m. on Saturday night. It would be the sixth-largest Powerball reward in the game’s history if it were to be won.

You can bookmark and refresh this page to see if you have the winning numbers. Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is anticipated to be $635 million, including a $450.0 million cash option. According to organizers, the jackpot might rise if sales exceed lottery forecasts.

The winning numbers for the $570 million prize on Wednesday, September 29th, were: First Five: 02-07-11-17-32; Second Five: 02-07-11-17-32; Third Five: 02- 11 in the Powerball 3x Power Play

On Wednesday, there were eight tickets that matched the first five white balls and just missed the red Powerball for the game’s second prize, despite the fact that no ticket got the top prize. Because they didn’t spend an extra $1 for the Power Play, five of those tickets won the default second-prize of $1 million. California, Florida, Indiana, New York, and Wisconsin were among the states where those five tickets were sold.

Since they purchased the $1 Power Play, three of the second-prize tickets are each worth $2 million. Michigan, Ohio, and Oklahoma were among the states where those tickets were sold.

The new Powerball grand-prize jackpot has been increased to $635 million, making it the sixth-highest jackpot in history. This comes just over eight months after a $731.1 million ticket in Maryland was sold, which was the fourth-highest in the game’s history.

Nine months ago, there were three jackpot winners in four Powerball draws. On Wednesday, January 20th, a ticket sold in Maryland won the $731.1 million prize. On Saturday, January 23rd, the game was reset to the $20 million minimum, which was won, and then another jackpot was won on January 30th, 21.

The most recent Powerball grand prize winner was on Saturday, May 21st, for a jackpot of $286 million. The ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience shop in Jacksonville, Florida. 03/27/21 was the previous Powerball grand-prize winner, with a prize pool of $238 million.

Prior to the last four winners, the last winning Powerball ticket for the $731 million jackpot was sold in Maryland on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The previous winning ticket, for a $169 million jackpot, was sold on August 12, 2020. That ticket was purchased in the state of Florida.

Normally, the game would be reset at a minimum of $40 million, however