The San Francisco School Board has ordered that a mural depicting slaves and dead Native Americans not be covered.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo said the board needed an environmental impact analysis before voting in 2019 to cover over the mural commemorating Washington’s life at George Washington High School.

Students at the high school have complained that the mural’s depiction is insulting and racist since the 1960s. Meanwhile, proponents said that it helped educate people about America’s racist past and that wiping it up would be censoring art and history.



Victor Arnautoff, one of the most prominent muralists in the San Francisco area during the Depression, painted the mural in 1936. The 13-panel, 1,600-square-foot (149-square-meter) mural includes scenes of white pioneers standing over the body of a Native American and slaves working at Washington’s Mount Vernon estate in Virginia, in addition to representing Washington as a soldier, surveyor, and statesman.

Arnautoff, a Russian-born communist and social critic, criticizes ugly aspects of American history, according to New Deal experts. However, since the 1960s, some George Washington High School students have claimed that the mural’s iconography is disrespectful and racist.

The board considered painting over the mural entirely, but eventually decided to cover it with panels or curtains. According to the Chronicle, the project’s estimated cost has risen to around $900,000.

Before making a decision, Massullo said the board had to conduct an environmental impact analysis that included a study of alternatives.

“The hallmark of our system is that the rule of law—the process—is more important than the result, whether it concerns the President of the United States or a local school board,” Massullo wrote in her ruling.

She claimed that a “result-oriented board” was “determined to remove all 13 panels” of the artwork, and she ordered the board to put its voting on hold.

In her ruling, she stated, “California as a matter of long-standing public policy places considerable importance on its natural and historical resources.”

The decision is being reconsidered, according to district authorities. Members are unable to take any more action until at least the end of the month.