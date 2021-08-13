The salon owner who released the maskless Pelosi video blames the loss of business on “Leftist Politics.”

Erica Kious, the San Francisco salon owner who published a video of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has blamed “leftist politics” for the loss of her business.

Kious told participants at Heritage Action for America’s Save Our Paychecks kick-off event in Fresno, California on Tuesday, “I felt if I ever lost my business, I would have lost it in an earthquake.” “I never imagined I would lose everything I fought for as a result of communist politics. Gone.”

Kious shared security video evidence of Pelosi inside her salon with her mask pulled down below her chin in early September 2020. Kious said she published the video to illustrate that Pelosi felt safe enough to enter a salon without being identified. Pelosi actively backed business closures and masking efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19 at the time.

During Pelosi’s visit to the salon, California’s salons had been forced to close due to public health regulations. Nonetheless, Kious claims that Pelosi set up an appointment with an independent stylist who spoke with Pelosi about reopening salons across the country during her visit.

“I watched the video of her walking through my reception area without a mask. At the Tuesday event, Kious claimed, “I literally felt like she took a knife and stabbed me in the stomach.” “I know deep down in my heart that what she did was utterly wrong.”

In early September 2020, after Fox News broadcast footage of Pelosi’s visit, Kious told Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson that Pelosi’s visit reminded her of her staff members who were unable to work and support their families.

“Why are we shut down if she is in there comfortably without a mask and feels safe? Why am I unable to bring in clients?” Carlson was informed by Kious.

Pelosi responded to the video by saying she had been “set up.”

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon, which I’ve frequented many times over the years, and for believing them when they said we can accommodate guests one at a time,” Pelosi stated. “As it turns out, it was the plan all along…. This salon, I believe, owes me an apology for setting me up.”

Kious was adamant that she had not set. This is a condensed version of the information.