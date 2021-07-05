The Rogue Fourth of July Parade features Proud Boys and QAnon Believers and takes place in the Oregon town of Rogue.

Following the cancellation of an Oregon city’s July 4th parade due to COVID-19, a rogue celebration involving far-right extremist groups apparently took place on Sunday without incident.

Hundreds of people gathered in Creswell for the illegal event, according to The Register-Guard. Participants can be seen wearing “Proud Boys” t-shirts and holding “PB” placards from their vehicles in photos.

The Register-Guard stated that “at least one individual marching donned a shirt with a ‘Q’ inscribed on it, indicating believers in the QAnon conspiracy theory.”

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered they were heavily outnumbered by hundreds of parade attendees, according to Sergeant Scott Denham of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Rather than shutting down the celebration, Denham claimed the officers documented what happened and would issue penalties to anyone who broke the law later.

The sheriff’s office was contacted by this website for information on whether any citations had been issued against participants, but no response was received before publishing.

According to a Facebook advertisement for the event, it will be the “biggest patriotic celebration in Oregon.” It offered a fun atmosphere for the whole family, as well as vendor booths, food, fireworks, and more. However, no information on the organization in charge of the parade was provided in the announcement.

The event was also described as a “chance to meet many of Oregon’s greatest patriot groups,” according to the flyer.

Former Creswell City Council member Martha McReynolds Jr. told the Register-Guard that she believes the parade is just a tool for far-right groups to attract more individuals.

“They provide this really attractive exterior, but if you scrape the surface at all, it becomes quite clear,” McReynolds explained. “A far-right job fair and recruitment rally are not something Creswell wants.”

Many people in attendance were pleased about the procession, according to several local news agencies. During the height of the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, the city likewise canceled its parade.

One Creswell homeowner, Kathryn Schartz, told KEZI-TV, “It’s actually really good to see the march here again.” “It’s just incredibly good to see everyone cheerful, joyful, and loving one other after the shutdown.”

Another local, Eli Rosenau, told the Register-Guard that the holiday is “not supposed to be about politics; it’s about celebrating” our country, its freedom, and what it was founded to be, and what you do. This is a condensed version of the information.