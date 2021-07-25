The Return Of Y2K Fashion, Thanks To Generation Z’s “Trend Setting”

In the summer of 2021, various clothing trends from the 2000s appear to be making a comeback, thanks to trend-setting Gen Z.

Young individuals wearing Y2K-style baby doll blouses, jumpsuits, mini-skirts, low-rise flared trousers, and beaded necklaces, coupled with multicolored streaks in their hair, have filled social media.

Many well-known celebrities have also joined the trend. As a result, the popularity of thrifting clothing to find these styles has skyrocketed.

DUA LIPA (@dualipa) shared a post.

Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) shared a post.

Thrifting has become a means for the younger generation to be fashionable while also avoiding “fast fashion” and appreciating the value of reusing clothing. Environmental awareness is very prevalent among Generation Z.

The return of key roles from this era is one of the reasons Y2K has made such a powerful comeback.

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears have recently regained popularity.

The success of Y2K things and this fashion, according to Emma Rogue, owner of Rogue in New York’s Lower East Side area, is due to the reappearance of these stars.

“I think things like the free Britney movement and Paris’s documentary on Provo have pushed them back into the forefront, and Gen Z may not have grown up with them in the same way that people a generation older than me did. So there will undoubtedly be some curiosity and a want to learn more about Britney and Paris when they were younger. According to NBC News, Rogue stated, “They’re going to accomplish it through fashion.”

emma rogue___ (@emmarogue) shared a post.

Depop and Poshmark are two of the most popular apparel resale apps, with millions of users coming to the sites in the last year as a result of the trend.

“It’s all about being as out of the ordinary as possible.” @ParisHilton talks to Vogue about her new @Coach campaign, the resurgence of Y2K style, and the legendary handbags she wishes she still had—particularly those stolen by the Bling Ring. https://t.co/MHddhvMVOY pic.twitter.com/rBYU9axMwi https://t.co/MHddhvMVOY