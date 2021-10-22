The results of a Wisconsin election audit reveal no widespread fraud, but they do suggest some changes.

According to a report issued Friday, an audit of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election found no indication of significant fraud in the state’s results. According to the Associated Press, the independent Legislative Audit Bureau recommended scores of improvements to Wisconsin’s election processes, some of which targeted the report’s findings of inconsistent election law enforcement.

According to the Associated Press, the probe found no proof of a “stolen” election, bolstering President Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump by nearly 21,000 votes. Although some conservatives have demanded that all voting machines be inspected, the audit looked at dozens of them and found that they worked properly.

In a tweet, Republican state Senator Robert Cowles, a co-chair of the Legislature’s Audit Committee, confirmed that the election had not been tainted by fraud.

Despite worries over statewide election processes, Cowles stated, “this audit showed us that the election was mainly safe and secure.” “It is my goal that, as a result of these nonpartisan recommendations, we can now look at election law amendments and agency accountability measures in a bipartisan manner.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Democrats praised the audit as proof that elections are safe, secure, and accurate, but they expressed concern that Republicans will cherry-pick the data to foment suspicion.

Republicans took advantage of the fact that election officials in Milwaukee County and Madison, both leftist strongholds, as well as the town of Suamico, failed to hand over actual ballots. According to the audit, they referenced Department of Justice guidance that elections officials are responsible for retaining and preserving election records.

Those clerks, according to Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, are “promoting concealment” and undermining their credibility.

State auditors took an uncommon step by not allowing election officials under investigation to respond and have their opinions included in the report. The Audit Bureau stated that soliciting comments would have jeopardized the audit’s secrecy due to the large number of people involved.

The move was a “lost opportunity,” according to Meagan Wolfe, the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which regulates elections in the state. This is a condensed version of the information.