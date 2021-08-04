The Results Are Amazing When a Woman Places a Camera on a Sushi Conveyor Belt.

Sushi restaurants employ conveyor belts for on-demand food—and overestimating how much you’ll eat—but they’ve recently been demonstrated to have still another purpose.

Julia Franco was recording at the Sushi Sumo sushi restaurant in Los Angeles when she decided to put her phone on the conveyor belt. The results were stunning, and some of the 12 million individuals who watched it described it as “cinematic.”

Franco posted the video on TikTok on July 21, simply stating, “Putting my phone on the sushi conveyor belt.”

Smiles, waves, and overwhelmingly, peace signs greeted her once she placed the phone upright on the conveyor belt.

Customers were aware of the phone as it approached them one by one, providing them joy as they laughed and grinned while poking their companions.

The phone even fell over at one point, but was safely propped up by a man, allowing the shooting to continue.

While many who observed the phone’s contact and posed for the video have spread contagious delight to viewers, one woman who didn’t detect the phone’s engagement has been the center of attention.

After the server delivered her the check, the woman who was dining alone thanked him.

One TikTok user remarked, “It seems like part of a movie until it got to that one woman with the pink suspenders and the waiter came up to her.”

Another person remarked, “It’s very cinematic.”

Another said, “I love how comfortable and friendly everyone was.”

@juliafranco.com

Official Sound Studio – Lazy Sunday

Franco’s video is stunning in and of itself, but it isn’t the first time a video of a sushi conveyor belt has gone viral on the internet.

TkyoSam, an American YouTuber who documents his life in Japan, also posted a video in 2018 utilizing a sushi conveyor belt as a filming gear. However, unlike Franco, the video’s online reception was not as positive.

Diners at Sushiro were receptive to the camera in the video, often smiling and waving at it, or jokingly flipping it off in the case of one young male.

The film captured the restaurant’s many eating booths and froze time on insignificant discussions and moments, or as. This is a condensed version of the information.