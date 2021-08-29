The restart of North Korea’s nuclear reactor could add to Biden’s administration’s challenges.

According to a new report from the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, North Korea has reactivated a nuclear reactor that has been dormant for years, potentially adding to President Joe Biden’s administration’s already numerous hurdles.

The IAEA study, which stated that the plutonium-producing reactor at Yongbyon in North Korea had begun operations last month, was first published by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. “Since early July, there have been indications consistent with reactor activity, including the outflow of cooling water,” according to the report from the United Nations Atomic Energy Agency.

The reactor at Yongbyon had apparently been turned down since December 2018. There are also indicators that North Korea has been utilizing a nearby laboratory to separate plutonium from spent nuclear material that was previously removed from the reactor, according to the IAEA study.

The State Department was contacted for comment by this website, but no response was received right away.

The Biden administration has showed interest in reopening nuclear discussions with North Korea in the past. Under former President Donald Trump, talks between the East Asian nation appeared to be progressing, but suddenly froze without yielding any meaningful results.

South Korea’s top nuclear envoy came to Washington, D.C. this weekend to address the situation with North Korea, according to the IAEA report. Noh Kyu-duk, a South Korean official, will be in Washington for four days to assist with the resumption of nuclear talks with North Korea.

According to the Yonhap News Agency in South Korea, “I believe we are currently at a vital point to resume the Korean Peninsula peace process.” “I came to Washington to continue my negotiations with [US Special Representative] Sung Kim, which I began last week in Seoul.” Kim is the East Asian and Pacific Affairs Assistant Secretary of State.

During his visit to the United States, the South Korean ambassador stated, “I hope to hold in-depth discussions with US government officials on many matters related to the Korean Peninsula, particularly the North Korean nuclear issue.” According to Yonhap, Noh will meet with officials from the State Department and the White House National Security Council.

The possibility of restarting the nuclear facility comes as the Biden administration is already dealing with numerous serious challenges.

