The request to send a questionnaire to the jury pool in the Kyle Rittenhouse case was denied by the judge.

Due to the case’s prominence, the judge overseeing Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial, who faces homicide charges for killing two people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020, declined a request to distribute a questionnaire to the jury pool.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, flew to Wisconsin armed to join a Kenosha militia group that said they wanted to protect businesses from protestors after a tumultuous night of protesting for Black rights.

When Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, his lawyers will argue that he was acting in self-defense.

Rittenhouse jury selection begins on Monday. The judge in the case, Bruce Schroder, has spent months deciding how the jury will see the matter.

Most recently, Schroder told attorneys on both sides that he disliked questionnaires in general because he was afraid that most people wouldn’t fill them out or that they would give away that they were involved in the Rittenhouse case, increasing the likelihood that they would talk about it with their friends and family.

With all of the global attention on the case, finding unbiased jurors may be difficult, and prosecutors and defense attorneys are moving around the pool to identify panelists who are receptive to their side.

Each side will be permitted to strike seven people, according to Schroeder, for a total of 20 jurors.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The case has polarized opinion, with Rittenhouse’s supporters portraying him as a patriot using his Second Amendment gun rights and self-defense. Others regard him as a vigilante and want tobe cop who should never have been equipped in the first place in Kenosha. Despite the fact that Rittenhouse and the people he shot were both white, many people are following his trial as the latest referendum on race and the American justice system.

After chasing Rittenhouse across a parking lot and throwing a plastic bag at him soon before midnight on Aug. 25, Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, with an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon. Moments later, while running down a street, Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, a Silver Lake, Wisconsin, demonstrator, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, a West Allis, Wisconsin, protester.

Rosenbaum was caught on camera chasing Rittenhouse, but not the actual gunshot. Huber was visible in the video. This is a condensed version of the information.