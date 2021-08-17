The Republican Party Comes Together to Criticize Biden’s Handover of Afghanistan and Troop Withdrawal.

According to the Associated Press, Republicans have united in their criticism of President Joe Biden as the plan to remove US soldiers from Afghanistan developed into a deadly struggle and the Taliban quickly regained power.

When President Donald Trump first revealed the idea, the GOP was split, with some supporting it and others opposing it. Those opposed to the pullout contended Monday that Biden should have foreseen the Taliban takeover, while supporters initially chastised him for doing a terrible job.

Representative Liz Cheney, whose father was vice president when the war in Afghanistan began and who is now one of Trump’s most vehement detractors, has been roundly chastised by her party but has now found common ground with her colleagues.

The “calamity” in Afghanistan began “with the Trump administration dealing with terrorists and pretending they were partners for peace,” Cheney claimed in a tweet, and is now “ending with American surrender as Biden abandons the country to our terrorist adversaries.”

Senator Ted Cruz described the incident as “an embarrassing sight, a diplomatic embarrassment, and a national security calamity.”

It was a rare moment of unity for a party split between an old guard that has long campaigned for US military expansion and Trump followers who put “America First” first. Republicans were attempting to turn the upheaval into a political opportunity on Monday, but it was uncertain how long they would be able to hide the rift.

“If they’re clever, they’ll say, ‘Look, I wanted us out of Afghanistan, but not this way,’” says the author. Republicans may keep on the offensive, according to Glen Bolger, a veteran GOP pollster who has worked on multiple congressional races. “Not in a total surrender, and not allowing the Taliban to go in and take over everything, harming women and turning back the clock to the 1400s.”

The Taliban’s entry into Kabul doesn’t change the fact that Republicans have tried a foreign policy U-turn, the kind of about-face that will muddy any case they can make for blaming Biden without generating electoral backlash.

The party has drifted away from the hawkish days following the September 11 terrorist attacks, when President George W. Bush first led the invasion of Afghanistan and spent millions of dollars there. This is a condensed version of the information.