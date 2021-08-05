The Republican National Committee Chairman Defends Comparing Unvaccinated People to Jews in Nazi Germany

Oklahoma’s Republican Party Chairman has defended a controversial social media statement in which he equated COVID vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany’s persecution of Jews.

GOP Chairman John Bennett disclosed who created the contentious social media post uploaded to the Oklahoma Republican Party website on Friday that included a photo of a yellow Star of David with the text “Unvaccinated” on it in a nearly seven-minute Facebook video on Sunday.

Other Republicans in Oklahoma have blasted the Facebook post, which equated COVID vaccine mandates to the symbols that Jews were compelled to wear in Nazi Germany during the Holocaust.

Bennett’s tweet also urged residents to contact state officials and ask them to prohibit employers from requiring employees to be vaccinated before starting employment.

Despite Bennett’s claims, there are presently no plans in Oklahoma to implement vaccination passports, and Governor Kevin Stitt has affirmed that COVID vaccines will not be mandated, according to The Oklahoman.

Bennett responded to the tweet during a video on Sunday, saying, “Here in the United States of America, we have mandated vaccines, we have mandated mask-wearing.”

“They’re shutting down businesses and churches,” she says. This is a frontal attack on our liberties, and the government is enlisting the help of the corporate sector to carry it out.”

Bennett then suggested a parallel between Nazi Germany’s treatment of Jews and vaccine requirements, saying, “If we don’t do something now, it’ll end up in the same exact consequence as we saw when nobody stood up when the Jews were told they had to wear that star.”

He then defended his use of the symbol, adding, “When they put the Star of David on the Jews, they weren’t sending them straight to the gas chambers, they weren’t sending them straight to the [incinerator], this was leading up to that.”

“They gave them a star to wear, but they couldn’t go to the store, they couldn’t go out in public, they couldn’t do anything. This is a condensed version of the information.