The remains of Brian Laundrie have been sent to a forensic anthropologist, and the cause of death is expected next week.

According to family attorney Steven Bertolino, Brian Laundrie’s bones will be transferred to a forensic anthropologist for testing, with the cause of death expected to be announced next week.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner sent Laundrie’s bones for a study of how and when he died, Bertolino confirmed to Law&Crime reporter Angenette Levy. The lawyer went on to say that the reason and manner of death will not be published on Friday, but that it might come later in the week.

Bertolino also disputed social media claims that the Laundries planted evidence or did anything unlawful while searching for their son with police on Wednesday, speaking on behalf of his clients Chris and Roberta Laundrie.

NEW INFORMATION: The Sarasota County Medical Examiner has delivered #BrianLaundrie’s remains to a forensic anthropologist, according to Steven Bertolino of @LawCrimeNetwork. The reason and manner of death will not be determined today. That might happen as soon as next week. — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5), #gabbypetito 22nd of October, 2021 “A lot of people have been asking, ‘How did they know where to go?’ and I keep repeating that this was the start of the trail right near the trailhead and the parking lot to the park, and they started down that trail, and as they were able to go off into the woods, they did so, checking in a zigzag fashion, looking for certain items when Chris came across a light dry bag, and about the same time, law enforcement came across a backpack and some remains,” says

Bertolino termed the claims “maddening,” “ludicrous,” and “bulls**t” during a Thursday night interview with NewsNation Prime. He also blamed protestors outside the Laundrie home for causing a “ruckus” while his customers mourned their son’s loss.

When law authorities and Laundrie’s parents explored an area that was previously underwater near Florida’s Carlton Reserve on Wednesday, the FBI discovered partial human remains. Chris Laundrie discovered his son’s white bag on one side of the route, while police discovered Brian Laundrie’s remains beside a backpack and notepad.

Bertolino said at the time that the remains were most likely those of the 23-year-old who had been missing for more than a year. This is a condensed version of the information.