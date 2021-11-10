The religious beliefs of a death row inmate are questioned by Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas.

The religious convictions of a Texas death row inmate who is appealing the state’s reluctance to allow his pastor to pray out loud and touch him during his execution have been called into question by conservative Supreme Court justices.

During Tuesday’s arguments, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and other members of the court’s conservative majority questioned how the court can judge John Henry Ramirez’s religious views, given the “incentives” that convicts have to make such claims.

Inmates were “changing the goalposts on their accusations in order to delay executions,” he claimed.

“If we think that that’s some sign of gaming the system, what should we do with that in terms of analyzing the sincerity of his beliefs?” Justice Clarence Thomas asked Ramirez’s lawyer.

Justice Kavanaugh is concerned that death row convicts are “changing the goalposts” by claiming religious liberty in order to postpone their executions. Has Kavanaugh ever accused a religious litigant of making a bad faith free exercise claim? Ever? pic.twitter.com/SOkLHc0EQ2 Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs DC) (@mjs DC) (@mjs DC) (@mjs_ 9 November 2021 Thomas continued, ” “People who file grievances in non-religious circumstances are not demonstrating their religious convictions. It’s evidence that they don’t want to be put to death.” Kavanaugh also expressed reservations about bringing spiritual counselors into the execution chamber, calling it “a highly tense environment with a lot of potential for issues.” He also noted that forcing Texas to approve Ramirez’s request could result in a slew of other cases requesting additional concessions.

Ramirez’s lawyer, Seth Kretzer, claimed the man would be satisfied if his pastor touched his foot during his execution.

“But what happens when the next inmate claims that I have a religious belief that he should touch my knee?” Justice Samuel Alito wondered. “Should he take my hand in his? Should he place his hand on my chest? Isn’t it reasonable for him to be able to place his hand on my head? With a succession of cases, we’ll have to go over the entire human anatomy.” Kavanaugh questioned if a decision in Ramirez’s favor would lead to future cases in which death row inmates seek similar spiritual adviser interactions.

What if another state, Kavanaugh speculated, allowed bread? This is a condensed version of the information.