The recall election for California Governor Gavin Newsom could be held in as little as 140 days if signatures are confirmed.

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom could face a recall election as soon as 90 days after the state’s Secretary of State determined that the recall’s supporters had submitted enough valid signatures.

On Wednesday, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber stated that the signatures had been verified.

The state’s Department of Finance now has 30 days to estimate the cost of the election. The estimate will next be reviewed by the state’s Joint Legislative Budget Committee for 30 days. The election will then be scheduled for 60 to 80 days later by state Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, according to The East Bay Times.

The election is expected to cost roughly $215 million.

According to a poll of 1,174 potential voters conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California in mid-March, only 40% of Californians favor the recall attempt. According to the study, 56% of respondents oppose the recall movement.

While the state was experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, as well as continued school and business closures, Newsom’s opponents gathered signatures for the recall. However, as the state reaps the advantages of Newsom’s recent COVID-19 recovery programs, public attitude toward him may shift.

The repercussions of the epidemic on the state could appear very different by the time the recall election takes place. A likely summer drought, wildfires, and ensuing power shortages, on the other hand, might exacerbate voter unhappiness with Newsom’s leadership.

Despite being governor for only two years, Newsom has already faced five recall attempts, all of which have failed. According to the state news site Cal Matters, California has some of the most loose recall standards in the country. Because of the ongoing pandemic, a judge granted Newsom’s opponents nearly twice as much time to gather signatures for a recall petition.

When state Governor Gray Davis was recalled from office in 2003, Newsom had a better favorability rating. In a Morning Consult poll conducted nearly entirely in January, Newsom received 51 percent favor and 39 percent disapproval. According to the analytics site FiveThirtyEight, Davis’ approval rating was in the 20s immediately before he was recalled.

California is currently far more Democratic-leaning than it was in 2003, according to the site. John Kerry, the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in 2004,