The ‘Real Threat,’ according to GOP Rep. Peter Meijer, is a Trump-like candidate who is ‘Better.’

Rep. Peter Meijer of the Republican Party predicts Donald Trump will win his party’s nomination in 2024, but the “true threat” is a copycat candidate who is similar to Trump but better.

Meijer was one of ten Republican members who voted to impeach Trump shortly after taking office. He’s up against multiple rivals in the 2022 midterm elections for his Michigan seat, and while he admits Trump could run again, he’s more concerned about the former president inspiring others.

In a recent interview with The Atlantic, Meijer said, “The true threat isn’t Donald Trump; it’s someone who saw Donald Trump and can do this a lot better than he did.”

Meijer is concerned that a Trump-like candidate, who is wiser and more sophisticated than the former president, may “succeed where Trump failed.”

Trump was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no answer was received in time for publishing.

Trump has been furious with Meijer since he voted to impeach him. In an interview with The Atlantic, he admitted that his political career might be gone before it even began. It’s probable that his own sister will abstain from voting for him.

He told The Atlantic that after voting to certify the presidential election results on January 6 and impeach Trump a week later, Haley, who was excited about his first campaign, was “quiet.” His sister, he added, is a staunch Trump fan, and while Meijer would want to see the party move on from the former president, he doesn’t believe it will.

Meijer also told The Atlantic that he’s “very well” resigned to the fact that Trump will be the party’s nominee in 2024, and that his prospects of winning the presidency are improving as the Biden administration comes under increased scrutiny.

Biden’s support rating has been declining throughout the summer, despite favorable poll numbers when he took office. Poor polling for the president does not speak well for Democrats heading into the midterm elections, as they risk losing both the House and the Senate, significantly limiting Biden’s efficacy in his final two years.

Meijer and other freshman GOP members of Congress are just days into their first term in Congress. This is a condensed version of the information.