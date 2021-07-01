The reaction of a teen to a shooting in a viral video has sparked a debate about gun culture.

A viral TikTok video of a Colorado shooting has sparked debate over Americans’ seeming indifference to gun violence.

The video shows a gunshot at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, which was uploaded on June 19 by user @chrollosspellbook. At the time, a carnival was taking place in the mall’s parking lot.

The user captioned the video, “When you’re trying to videotape your pals but wind up recording a shooting.”

The teenager begins by recording her friends on a carnival ride. At first glance, the cries in the background may be mistaken for ordinary amusement park screaming.

However, a massive crowd of individuals suddenly appears in front of the camera. Off-camera, one of the TikToker’s friends can be heard questioning, “Wait, what happened?”

“Oh, is there a gunshot?” she inquired gently. The two females begin to depart the location, but they express concern that their other pals are still riding with them. As she records, @chrollosspellbook can be heard crying and shouting.

People were knocking over barriers to get out of the parking lot, the girls revealed in a subsequent video, and they eventually made it over one themselves. They dashed across the street, where another group of girls had congregated.

The TikToker’s pal casually told this group of girls, “I believe there might be a shooter or something.”

According to KKTV in Colorado Springs, police received reports of shots fired at the carnival at around 9 p.m. Officers found two juveniles with serious injuries at the scene. A third was taken to hospital with serious injuries by a family member. All three are expected to recover.

Further details have not been released by police.

The TikTok user described the incident as “a bunch of people who started running towards us and at first we thought, it was just a couple of people, so we thought they were getting on a ride.”

“But then there was a bunch of people and we were getting trampled over. So, our friends. This is a brief summary.