The reaction of a Labrador after its owners discover it ate a defrosting turkey has gone viral.

After their cheeky Labrador decided to take a bite out of the defrosting turkey, a pet owner’s Thanksgiving supper didn’t turn out as planned.

One of the biggest obstacles in the run-up to the holidays is remembering to take the bird out of the freezer in time to defrost and prepare, which caught Justin Litchfield off guard.

Litchfield put the frozen meat on the counter instead of letting it thaw in the fridge, as is recommended. According to the website BBC Good Food, you should wait 24 hours for every 2 kg of turkey.

He seemed to think nothing of leaving the centerpiece unattended in the kitchen, where it attracted his dog’s interest.

While the people were distracted, the golden lab took advantage of the chance to munch on the bird, biting into its “ass.”

He recorded the outcome, which showed the pink meat with a few bite marks.

“So we left our turkey out to defrost and got home and its whole ass is gone,” Litchfield captioned the funny story on his TikTok account, @justinlitchfield1.

The video begins with a shot of the chewed-up turkey, followed by a shot of the dog’s naïve expression as he stares at the turkey, followed by a shot of Litchfield chuckling.

As he captioned the video, he seemed to confirm they still ate the turkey: “My dog is about to have his comeuppance. But we’ll just leave the uncooked turkey to its own devices.” Since its release on Thursday, the video has received over 16 million views and can be viewed here, with viewers finding the pooch’s reaction amusing.

My dog is about to get his comeuppance. But we're just going to leave the raw turkey alone. #fyp #thanskgiving #turkey #labrador

Kreepa says. "I've never seen a look so guilty," Danielle Malone said. "He seems so innocent," Aniela thought. Sarah Tousignant expressed herself as follows: "I can't imagine chewing away at it, so nice, and then leaving it on the counter invisibly. They won't even notice if you take one more bite." "This dog is innocent, he's been framed," Kdawg insisted. "His eyes are saying the house was broken into," Tesla Boisseau agreed.