The Rally Crowd Goes Wild as Larry Elder Promises to Repeal California’s Vaccine and Mask Mandates.

At a rally on Sunday, Larry Elder, the Republican running to replace California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, declared that he would eliminate all vaccine and mask laws, causing the predominantly uncovered crowd to erupt.

According to The Fresno Bee, Elder, a talk radio broadcaster who is running for governor of California, spoke to a crowd of around 750 people at Fresno’s Paul Shaghoian Performing Arts Center.

Throughout the event, he discussed a variety of topics, including homelessness, policing, and COVID-19.

Despite the highly contagious Delta strain of the coronavirus causing a rise of illnesses in California and around the country, Elder announced that as governor, he will overturn vaccine and mask laws in the country’s most populous state.

If elected governor, Larry Elder claims he will remove all California vaccine and mask laws. The audience erupts in laughter. pic.twitter.com/UcHuyXURIJ

August 22, 2021 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto phillip)

“I don’t drink coffee; I drink tea,” he stated, prompting a standing ovation. “If there are still regulations for vaccines and face masks when I become governor, they will be removed before I have my first cup of tea,” he added.

Elder, who is 69 years old, then went on to assure the audience that he has been vaccinated.

“I’ve had my vaccinations. According to the Bee, he said, “I’m almost 70.” “I’m in the high-risk group. I suffer from a rare blood disorder. My doctor insisted that I get vaccinated. However, a large number of people hold opposing viewpoints. Isn’t this the United States of America?”

During Sunday’s event, Elder did not address any of the issues that could derail his campaign, including a history of sexist remarks and claims that he mistreated his former fiancée Alexandra Datig.

Datig ended an 18-month relationship with Elder last week, according to Politico, when he allegedly flashed a revolver at her during a heated fight while high on marijuana.

“I have never displayed a gun at anyone,” Elder said in a tweet. I grew up in South Central and understand how damaging this type of conduct can be. It’s not me, and everyone who knows me understands what I’m talking about. These are slanderous claims.”

“People do not enter public life precisely because of this style of politics,” he continued. This is a condensed version of the information.