The Queen’s Son’s lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein is “game over,” according to his lawyer.

According to a top privacy lawyer, a lawsuit filed by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser in New York might cause Prince Andrew to “lose his reputation completely.”

Virginia Giuffre is suing Andrew, Duke of York, for sexual assault and battery, alleging that she was forced to have sex with him when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing.

The second-eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II must now decide whether to participate in the legal procedure or try to avoid being drawn into the civil litigation. He has previously stated that he is innocent of any misconduct.

He is not facing criminal charges and will not be extradited to the United States, but the court could rule against him and award Giuffre damages if he is not present.

“Despite the lack of any court judgement, and despite his furious denials,” Amber Melville-Brown, a partner and worldwide head of media and reputation at international law firm Withers, told This website, “Reputationally it may already be effectively ‘game over’ for Prince Andrew.”

“From a reputational standpoint, Prince Andrew might be doomed if he responds to the charges and defends the lawsuit, and damned if he doesn’t,” she continued.

“While silence in the face of accusations may be a proper part of any legal defense strategy, it may demonstrate improper disrespect for the court system to the public; and while being vocal outside of court may seem obvious to defend a reputation from serious accusations, it can be catastrophic if it contradicts the strategy used in court to defend the claim.”

According to Giuffre’s lawsuit, she was afraid for her safety if she didn’t have sex with Prince Andrew in London, New York, and on Epstein’s private island, Little St James.

Andrew knew her age after being told by Epstein and his former companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, according to the claim, and she is demanding damages for psychological suffering done during the three alleged events.

Prince Andrew is being sued by Epstein.

On June 1, 2013, Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth II visit Derby Day of the Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse in Epsom, England. Prince Andrew is a gentleman. This is a condensed version of the information.