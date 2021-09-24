The Public Will Be Able to View Gabby Petito’s Visitation.

The public is invited to attend Gabby Petito’s memorial viewing, which is scheduled for Sunday.

The memorial visiting event will be conducted at Moloney Funeral Homes in Holbrook, New York, from 12 to 5 p.m. ET, according to Brian Entin of News Nation Now.

Entin wrote, “It will be open to the public.”

The time and date of the memorial viewing were confirmed by a spokesman for the funeral facility to This website.

This website was also able to confirm with the funeral home that the public is welcome to attend the memorial visiting service. There was no more information regarding the service.

Petito’s death was ruled a homicide by the Teton County Coroner’s office less than a week ago, prompting the memorial visitation.

“The remains of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999, have been confirmed by Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue. The method of death is initially determined to be homicide by Coroner Blue. In a tweet on Tuesday, FBI Denver said, “The cause of death is still unknown pending final autopsy results.”

Petito’s bones were discovered a few days earlier at Spread Creek, Wyoming, after her family reported her missing on September 11.

Petito went missing on July 2 after she and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, left Long Island on a road trip. According to the North Port Police Department in Florida, she last communicated with her family during the last week of August.

Petito was reported missing 10 days after Laundrie returned to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida. He returned to Florida in the white 2012 Ford Transit van in which the couple had been riding on their road vacation.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.