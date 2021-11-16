The Prosecution of Kyle Rittenhouse ‘Scored Major Points’ in Their Closing Arguments.

According to a legal expert, the prosecution’s case for a conviction against Kyle Rittenhouse was boosted by their persuasive closing arguments in the trial.

After hours of final statements from the defense and prosecution on Monday, the jury is poised to begin deliberations on his homicide charges.

The trial will focus on whether the then-17-year-old defendant was acting in self-defense when he shot and murdered Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during Black Lives Matter rallies in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020, before injuring Gaige Grosskreutz.

Lead prosecutor Thomas Binger accused Rittenhouse of being a “chaos tourist” who flew to Kenosha from his hometown of Antioch, Illinois, to instigate violence, noting that he was the only person to shoot anyone during the protests.

“You can’t claim self-defense in the face of a threat you’ve created.” You lose the right to claim self-defense if you are the one who is threatening others.” The jury was told by Binger.

While most of the trial appeared to go in Rittenhouse’s favor, Los Angeles human rights attorney V. James DeSimone told The Washington Newsday that the 18-year-old might still be convicted for shooting Rosenbaum four times.

“In closing arguments, the prosecution earned important points by emphasizing that each of Rittenhouse’s four rounds that killed Joseph Rosenbaum had to be fired in self-defense,” DeSimone stated.

“After Rittenhouse’s shot damaged Rosenbaum’s pelvis, Rittenhouse was no longer a threat.” The defense’s excuse that the rounds were fired quickly is insufficient, and Rittenhouse’s lawyer squandered an opportunity by hardly invoking the phrase “reasonable doubt.” DeSimone continued, “Based on the closing arguments, the jury should at least convict on reckless homicide or reckless endangerment.”

Binger also suggested that, after Rittenhouse shot the defenseless Rosenbaum multiple times, other people in Kenosha that night had the right to protect themselves against what they reasonably believed was an active shooter.

According to the prosecution, Rittenhouse had no right to kill Huber, who assaulted the defendant with a skateboard after falling to the ground while being chased along the street, or to fire at Grosskreutz shortly after.

Mark Richards, the defense attorney, refuted claims that Rosenbaum did not constitute a threat in his closing argument. This is a condensed version of the information.