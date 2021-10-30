The Profits of Billionaires from the Pandemic Could Cover the Cost of Biden’s Better Plan.

During the coronavirus outbreak, billionaires’ profits skyrocketed—to the point where their gains could finance the entirety of President Joe Biden’s latest blueprint for his Build Back Better social spending plan, with a large amount of change left over.

The White House announced a new proposed framework for Democrats’ proposed reconciliation package this week, which would give significant cash for a variety of new social programs while also attempting to mitigate the worst effects of climate change. The latest price tag is around $1.75 trillion, a hefty number but still far less than the more over $2 trillion in wealth amassed by billionaires during the pandemic.

According to an examination of Forbes statistics by Americans for Tax Fairness and the Institute for Policy Studies Program on Inequality, the 745 billionaires in the United States now have a total worth of more than $5 trillion, up from just under $3 trillion as of March 18, 2020. To be more specific, since last year’s implementation of COVID-19 lockdowns, billionaires’ combined profits have increased by nearly $2.1 trillion.

The five wealthiest billionaires in the United States are Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, and Google co-founder Larry Page. That’s more than double the aggregate value of the top five U.S. billionaires in mid-March of last year, which was over $358 billion.

Despite the large amount of profit billionaires saw in 2020 and widespread popular support for raising taxes on these extremely wealthy individuals, the Democrats’ planned tax targeting this group appears to be dead in Congress at the moment. Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, proposed a plan that would tax billionaires’ capital gains at a rate of $23.8 percent. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, quickly dismissed the proposal.

Even one member of the Democratic Caucus opposing a critical element of the bill will prevent it from passing in the 50-50 Senate. Instead, the Democrats are proposing a new set of tax hikes on corporations and the rich.

Meanwhile, polls show that a broad majority of people support taxing billionaires and the wealthy. Vox and Data for Progress conducted a poll in October. This is a condensed version of the information.