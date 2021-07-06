The profanity-laced anti-Biden flag can stay up. According to the Mayor of Tennessee

The mayor of Munford, Tennessee, Dwayne Cole, has stated that a city resident who is flying a profanity-laced flag against President Joe Biden is free to do so.

The flag outside of an anonymous man’s residence reads, “Fck Biden and fck you for voting for him.” The dark blue flag with white text looks similar to those flown in support of former President Donald Trump during the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

“It’s awful. It’s obscene. Cole said WREG, “It’s protected speech under the Constitution.” Several homeowners had complained to the city about the flag’s obscenity and visibility to nearby children, he added. “I would definitely do it if I had the authority to force him take it down,” Cole remarked.

According to Cole, city attorneys investigated whether flying flags with obscenities on them was allowed. While laws govern the placement of political signs in people’s yards, the right to free expression guaranteed by the Constitution permits people to display whatever flags they like in front of their homes, he added.

Tennessee is one of at least five states where anti-Biden flags displaying profanity have been the subject of recent controversies.

A Jackson, Michigan citizen started flying the identical flag in March. The non-sexual context of the f-word on the flag may keep judges from interpreting the message as obscene, according to Northern Kentucky University law professor Ken Katkin, who told The Washington Examiner that while some courts dislike adults exposing children to profanity, the non-sexual context of the f-word on the flag may keep judges from interpreting the message as obscene.

According to YourErie.com, a guy named Jim Greenawalt in Erie, Pennsylvania, flew the same flag from his front porch and was permitted to keep it up owing to freedom of speech. Greenawalt and the Munford man have no intention of taking down their flags.

Greenawalt’s flag, according to the aforementioned website, is allowed as long as it does not obstruct municipal activities or promote violence through hate speech.

Anthony Ragusa of Hazlet, New Jersey, has two anti-Biden banners. “F*ck Joe Biden,” one says, while the other says, “Biden Sucks.” The township’s code enforcement agency warned him on June 17 that the flags featured “offensive language” and were “very visible to school-age children and motorists.”

If Ragusa does not remove the flags within 10 days, the township has vowed to take additional action. With, he took down the flag. This is a condensed version of the information.