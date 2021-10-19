The ‘Privilege’ sign painted in white by high school cheerleaders has sparked outrage.

Parents in North Carolina were outraged when a bunch of cheerleaders displayed a placard that read, “Sniff, sniff, sniff. Is that what you’re smelling? Prerogatives “in the middle of a high school football game

The sign, which read “privilege” in white and was bordered by dollar signs, was held up by Butler High School cheerleaders during the game against Charlotte Catholic on Friday, insinuating that the students attending the other school are privileged, according to local television station WBTV.

Melissa Swanson, a Charlotte-based mom, told the channel that she thought the sign was “disturbing” and “mean-spirited.”

“What was so unsettling was that it was children,” she explained. “They’re kids, whether they’re in high school, elementary school, or middle school. It has to be known by the administration, coaches, and athletic director.” She explained what the sign meant to her “We’re at a wealthy white high school, and they’re all fortunate. It’s not easy for us. They don’t have any.” “That is, by no means, the case. We pay for that school and work hard to be there because I am a single mother raising my son on my own “Swanson explained.

Other parents, including Alford Terry, a father of a Butler High School student, backed the sign.

He told WSOC-TV, another Charlotte news station, “It’s reality.” “I mean, as a parent, you can get outraged, but kids have their own minds and see things for what they are. We must pay attention to what they are saying.” The cheerleaders and people in charge of oversight will face sanctions, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

“Butler High School cheerleaders have written a letter of apology to their Charlotte Catholic counterparts. A meeting of the cheerleading squads from both schools will be held soon to promote goodwill and understanding “According to WSOC, the statement said.

“We recognize how emotions surrounding sports games can occasionally result in acts that do not represent an organization’s ideals,” Charlotte Catholic Principal Kurt Telford said in a statement.

“It is our desire that everyone learns from such situations,” he added, “since at the end of the day, we are all one community.”

Butler High School was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

