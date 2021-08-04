The price of Robinhood shares has skyrocketed to the point where trading has been halted three times in the last 30 minutes.

Robinhood Markets was up 28.5 percent at $60.15 as of 10:47 a.m. Eastern time, continuing the trend of advances this week. The stock has already risen by 80% this week.

Robinhood stock stumbled temporarily after opening at $38 last week, dipping to $34.82. The stock bounced back in less than four days, reaching as high as $85 early Wednesday morning.

Because of its popularity among small investors, experts predicted that Robinhood’s stock would have a more choppy ride than other Wall Street stocks ahead of its initial public offering.

Robinhood set aside a larger-than-usual portion of its first public offering (IPO) shares for smaller investors, in line with its objective of “democratizing finance.” Thanks to its zero-trading-fees and simple-to-use app, the company has introduced a new generation of younger and smaller-pocketed investors to the stock market. However, major institutional investors, who have a reputation for hanging onto a company for the long run, received fewer shares as a result of the move.

Some of Wall Street’s biggest heavyweights have backed Robinhood. Cathie Wood, a well-known stock picker who focuses on new businesses, has purchased shares in the company, for example.

Robinhood is among the top 30 positions in her flagship ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund, which owns approximately 4.9 million shares. The fund’s entire assets are estimated to be at $25.5 billion.

Robinhood is already providing the kind of explosive growth that Wall Street craves: Last year, revenue increased by 245 percent to $959 million. Since its inception in 2013, it has garnered an estimated 22.5 million funded accounts. More than half of Robinhood’s users are first-time investors, and the platform provides them a leg up on the stock-holding, wealthier households that have been edging them out for years.

Robinhood, on the other hand, has received a lot of flak and has spent more than $130 million to settle a number of regulatory complaints in recent years. Critics claim that Robinhood encourages inexperienced investors to make dangerous trades too frequently, and that regulatory examination would undoubtedly confirm this. This is a condensed version of the information.