The price of Merck’s COVID pills could change from the $700 paid by the federal government.

Merck has stated that if the Food and Drug Administration approves its COVID-19 tablet therapy, it may not cost the reported $700 per patient (FDA).

Merck submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the FDA on Monday, requesting approval of molnupiravir, an oral COVID-19 therapy that has been shown in studies to lower the risk of death or hospitalization in patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms by 50%. The pills could be available to the general public by the end of the year if they are approved.

The New York Times reported on October 1 that the federal government had already placed an order for 1.7 million courses of molnupiravir therapy, at a cost of $700 per patient, when Merck announced the results of the testing.

According to Quartz, Merck intends to create 10 million courses of the medicine by the end of 2021, implying that molnupiravir might be worth $7 billion, making it one of the most profitable drugs ever. Merck has also launched molnupiravir supply arrangements with additional governments throughout the world, awaiting regulatory approval.

Nicholas Kartsonis, a senior vice president of Merck’s infectious disease unit, told The Associated Press that the medicine’s final cost will not be $700 per treatment.

“We fixed that pricing before we got any data,” Kartsonis explained, “so that’s just one contract.” “Obviously, we’re going to be responsible and make this drug available to as many people as possible all across the world.” The current $700 number, according to the Associated Press, is less than half the cost of the COVID antibody medications acquired by the US government, which cost more than $2,000 each infusion.

A Merck spokesman told The Washington Newsday that generics manufacturers’ estimates of manufacturing costs do not include the “billions that are invested by the research-based pharmaceutical industry” in research and development.

“It’s worth noting that Merck hasn’t set a price for molnupiravir because it hasn’t been approved for use yet. We have an advance purchase arrangement with the United States government, and that price is for a large quantity of molnupiravir and does not represent a list price for the United States or any other country “the spokeswoman This is a condensed version of the information.