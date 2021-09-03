The price of gasoline in the year you first got your driver’s license.

Cars and driving have become linked with American industry and culture since the launch of Henry Ford’s Model T in the early twentieth century. Our wheels have evolved into more than simply a means of getting from point A to point B; they’ve also become a means of shaping and defining our identities.

American customers are tightly linked to a complex global commodity that can have a significant impact on the cost of cruising: petrol, for practically every mile driven. However, this could alter in the next decades. Other industries will be impacted if electric vehicles become more widespread as the auto industry moves to decrease its huge influence on climate change. In a few decades, the new car market will appear completely different than it does now, and the gas and oil industries, which are heavily reliant on the auto industry, will also undergo significant changes.

The majority of the time, both the highs and lows of petrol costs are outside the control of drivers. Due to their backing for Israel during the Arab-Israeli War in 1973, Arab oil producers restricted exports to the United States, resulting in a gas shortage and sky-high prices. An increase in demand for oil in developing economies, along with increased production from countries (such as the United States) that previously imported the majority of their oil, has resulted in a substantial decline in oil prices in recent years. Stay-at-home orders prompted oil prices to plummet in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, as demand for oil peaked.

Stacker ran the figures on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years to learn more about how the price of gas has evolved over time. We looked at the average price of a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2021, as well as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (last updated in August 2021).

Continue reading to learn about the changing cost of gas and how much a gallon cost when you first started driving.

You may also be interested in: Avoid These Financial Advisor Mistakes If You Want To Retire Comfortably

1937

Absolute. This is a condensed version of the information.