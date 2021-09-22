The president of the NAACP wants to meet with Vice President Joe Biden to discuss reports of Border Patrol officers using whips.

The stories of US border patrol personnel whipping Haitian immigrants are “utterly horrible,” according to NAACP President Derrick Johnson, who wants to meet with President Joe Biden to discuss the matter.

“On the world stage, Vice President Biden declares that America is back, but for whom? “The humanitarian disaster on the southern border under this administration disgustingly recalls some of America’s darkest moments,” Johnson added. “What would we do if we closed our eyes and this happened during the Trump administration? The cruel treatment of Haitian refugees is a complete disgrace.”

“In the words of William Clay, we have no permanent enemies or permanent friends, only permanent interests,” Johnson added. The NAACP only has long-term goals. We are looking forward to meeting with President Obama.”

Johnson also stated on the NAACP website that no one experiencing poverty or hunger should be treated in a “egregious manner.”

He continued, “The behaviors we witnessed today were brutal under the previous government, and that sentiment persists.” Johnson also suggested that the Biden administration offer those seeking asylum temporary protected status (TPS).

According to The New York Times, the Biden administration extended TPS for 150,000 Haitians living in the United States in May, and the status was extended again over the summer for Haitians living in the United States before July 29.

To Vice News, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley mirrored Johnson’s comments.

“They’re people’s lives, and they’re black people’s lives. And now is the time to rise up if we truly believe that black lives matter around the world,” she stated.

According to The New York Times, Biden has met with and is a lifelong member of the NAACP.