The President of the Louisiana Parish Orders Residents to “Stay Where You Are” Until Ida Has Passed.

With Hurricane Ida expected to hit Louisiana as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, one parish president is advising residents to stay put if they have not evacuated.

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng told WWL-TV that residents should shelter in place until the hurricane passes.

“If you don’t have an immediate need to leave and you’re okay staying in the house,” she continued, “please, it’s unsafe conditions.”

Residents will be required to remain indoors, in order to make things easier for first responders attempting to clear the roadways, according to Sheng. The parish president stated that once fallen trees and other debris are removed from the highways, responders will be able to begin carrying out rescue operations.

“They’re going to start looking for anyone needs assistance and they’re going to start the search and rescue,” Sheng stated once the rubble has been cleared. “We’re aware that there are people present. Those roadways are about to flood… So they’ll go out and find those people and bring them back to safety.”

Jefferson Parish is located on Louisiana’s south shore. Sheng also stated that parish officials are presently watching the situation in Grand Isle, an island town in the parish’s far southern reaches that Ida is expected to pass through first. As of Sunday morning, she estimated that only about 40 people remained on Grand Isle.

New Orleans, Louisiana’s largest metropolis, is located just east of Jefferson Parish and is likewise bracing for the hurricane. Mayor LaToya Cantrell noted that Ida moved too quickly for a mandatory evacuation order to be practical, therefore the city had to rely on a voluntary evacuation order instead.

Cantrell stated, “It wouldn’t work because we don’t have the time… When it comes to a category, it all depends on the time, and the state determines whether or not contraflow is implemented.

"However, when you consider the frequency of these storms, Ida is no different. We've seen it and have been discussing it, particularly in light of the season.