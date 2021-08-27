The President of the Chicago Police Union compares the Vaccine Mandate to the Nazis, saying, “Step Into the Showers.”

The head of the Chicago police union resisted a requirement that officers get vaccinated against COVID-19, equating the vaccine guarantees to Nazis telling their victims that the death chambers were just ordinary showers.

All city employees, including police officers, must be properly vaccinated by October 15, according to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Lightfoot, like other politicians who have announced the mandate, has experienced criticism for her decision, but she stands by it, calling it irresponsible to engage with members of the public on a regular basis without getting vaccinated.

“We don’t want to be forced to do anything,” John Catanzara, president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, told the Chicago Sun-Times on Wednesday.

“This isn’t Nazi fing Germany, when they yell things like, ‘Step into the f—ing showers.’ You will not be harmed by the medicines.’ “What the hell is going on?” he stated

Catanzara previously told the Chicago Sun-Times that coronavirus vaccines have “no studies for long-term adverse effects or implications,” and he maintained that belief on Wednesday. He claimed that no one knows what the long-term consequences will be, and that “anyone who claims they do is full of s***.”

One reason some people are hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is their fear of long-term negative effects. While there have been reports of major adverse effects from vaccinations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say they’re uncommon and that the recognized benefits “outweigh the known and potential hazards.”

Catanzara isn’t the first person to equate mask and vaccine demands to Nazi-era German regulations, and his remark was promptly rebuked.

The connection is “factually wrong and extremely disrespectful to the millions of innocent individuals killed at the hands of the Nazis,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. Catanzara should apologize and “stop using inflammatory and extremely hurtful words,” according to the organization.

The parallel was also rejected by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Chicago, which called it “ignorant” and a way of defiling “the memory of the dead.”

During an interview with MSNBC on Thursday, Lightfoot addressed Catanzara’s remark. She called it a “offensive outburst,” but admitted that it wasn’t entirely unexpected. The mayor also labeled the police union president a “horrible man” who would not be allowed to detract. This is a condensed version of the information.