The Post Office is struggling to meet holiday demand as pressure mounts to fire DeJoy.

President Biden is under increasing pressure to dismiss Postmaster General Louis DeJoy as his 10-year plan takes effect, with increased prices and slower service during the key holiday mailing season.

That move now appears to be within his grasp, since he recently named two new members to the Postal Service’s Board of Governors.

But the Post Office’s problems are much larger than DeJoy’s, and they began long before he arrived.

“Getting rid of him doesn’t address the problem,” war veteran and retired postal Mark Jamison of North Carolina told The Washington Newsday. “There’s a lot more to the situation than DeJoy.” He claims DeJoy is simply carrying on a process that began long before him.

“But the truth is, a lot of what he achieved was really piggybacking on things that were put in place in the early 2000s,” Jamison continued.

Former Postmaster Patrick Donahoe, who served from 2010 to 2015, stated the Service reduced the number of full-time distant post offices to part-time. They cut hours and the postmaster in charge’s role, and as a result, there was less engagement with the community.

It was all part of a scheme, according to Jamison, to turn the Postal Service into a business rather than a service.

“The post office was the town center in my neighborhood,” he explained. “That’s where everyone gathers, converses, and gets to know one another. That isn’t the case as much as it used to be.” “”It became about managing numbers, not about people, as time went on,” he noted, “especially after Patrick Donahoe became Postmaster.” And it’s become a lot worse since then.” Hundreds of offices have been closed since 2011, mostly in rural regions with low daily foot traffic. While it is currently in the news, these closures and shutdowns have been occurring on a regular basis for the past decade. According to Jamison, the 10-year plan is simply an extension of a decades-long strategy.

The USPS is the only government institution referenced in the Constitution, with roots dating back to pre-colonial times. It has long been a cornerstone of American culture. A universal service responsibility and a varied, motivated personnel, according to a postal expert and author, have been the keys to its long-term success. This is a condensed version of the information.