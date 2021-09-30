The popularity of the Scientology personality test has sparked renewed interest in the church.

A viral TikTok video depicting The Church of Scientology’s “personality test” is said to have prompted a surge in interest in the group.

Members of the group noticed a substantial spike in test submissions after the video received over two million views. Those interested in joining Scientology can take a personality test, which evaluates their personalities to see where they need to develop in order to “become a far better, happier version of yourself.”

Jordana, a TikTok user who goes by the handle @jordana1999, submitted a video on September 8 of herself completing an online “Oxford Capacity Analysis” to the same soundtrack that was used in a previous viral video in which renowned TikTokers were seen unintentionally posing with a Scientology chain.

She captioned the video, “It’s so long, but so worth it tbh,” and included follow-up recordings illustrating how she analyzed her results without having an in-person consultation with the organization.

@jordana1999

It’s a long read, but it’s well worth it #scientology

christina’s original sound

Scientology provides a free online and in-person version of the “Oxford Capacity Analysis,” which is unrelated to Oxford University. The test, which is said to take an hour and involve 200 yes or no questions, “identifies the 10 fundamental personality qualities that affect your entire future.”

“We’ve been told for much of our lives that personality is a genetic trait that can’t be changed and that you just have to “deal with it.” This is absolutely not the case. According to their website, “you may change your personality and become a far better, happier version of yourself who tackles and conquers life’s obstacles with knowledge and ease—the true you.”

According to church members, the viral TikTok on the test has resulted in a big influx of curious people.

According to The Telegraph, Scientology supporter Angela Garcia commented on Facebook: “This [TikTok] video is flying around right now, has been watched by over 2.4 million people so far, notably in Germany, and has caused a tsunami of people submitting in OCA tests! Today, a few German Orgs received hundreds of OCA examinations! Wow! Social media is a force to be reckoned with!!

Start sharing and interacting with people on Facebook by logging in. This is a condensed version of the information.