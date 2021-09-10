The Pope visits Budapest, where he meets with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and then travels to Slovakia.

Pope Francis begins his 34th worldwide journey on Sunday, with stops in Slovakia and Budapest, including discussions with nationalist leader Viktor Orban, just weeks after major surgery and despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The 84-year-plan old’s is typical of him: a half-day in Budapest for a religious event, followed by three days in Slovakia, during which his physical health will be constantly monitored.

The pontiff spent ten days in the hospital in July after undergoing surgery for a kind of diverticulitis, an intestine inflammation that necessitated the removal of a portion of his colon.

The operation fueled speculation that the Argentine may retire, but he shrugged it off, stating that resigning had never occurred to him.

When the pope returned from a historic visit to Iraq in March, he remarked that it had been more exhausting than previous excursions. His doctor will be on board as normal on Sunday.

Francis will start his journey in Budapest, where he will preside over mass at the International Eucharistic Congress, a week-long Catholic gathering.

Although the pope will meet with Hungarian President Janos Ader and Prime Minister Orban, the Vatican stressed that this is a spiritual visit rather than an official visit.

Orban was elected on a vow to restore “Christian values” stifled by years of communism, but many of the nationalist leader’s ideas, particularly his anti-immigrant attitude, are at conflict with the pope’s.

When asked what he would like to say to Orban in a recent interview, the pope appeared to sidestep the topic by implying that the meeting had not yet been confirmed.

“I think he wants to downplay the significance of the Orban meeting,” said one observer who did not want to be identified. In any case, the meeting has been confirmed by the Vatican.

In 2016 and 2017, the pope and the Hungarian leader exchanged handshakes during events at the Vatican.

Eduard Habsburg, Hungary’s ambassador to the Holy See, described the 2017 meeting as “very warm” during a reception for European Union leaders to commemorate the bloc’s 60th anniversary.

However, before shaking hands, the pope warned that Europe “risks dying” unless it develops a new vision of the ideals of solidarity upon which it was formed, and that this was the “most powerful antidote” to modern populism.

Orban, a Protestant Calvinist, opposes Muslim immigration to Europe in order to preserve the continent’s “cultural Christian heritage,” as he sees it.

"Viktor Orban is a straightforward politician.