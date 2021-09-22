The police union has filed a lawsuit over the vaccine mandate, demanding that COVID deaths be considered “in the line of duty.”

Governor Charlie Baker’s order that all cops be vaccinated against COVID-19 has been met with opposition by the Massachusetts state trooper’s union, which has demanded that those who are maimed or killed by the virus receive more financial compensation.

Baker’s August executive order mandated that all state employees who did not have a medical or religious exemption be completely vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 17th. Several unions reacted angrily, with one representing Massachusetts State Police troopers arguing that the governor must negotiate terms with the union that include the option for troopers to wear a mask and submit to weekly testing.

According to WCVB, Paul Hynes, an attorney representing the State Police Association of Massachusetts, said at a hearing on Wednesday that the lawsuit is not about the validity of vaccine mandates. According to Hynes, around 20% of troopers aren’t vaccinated, but the lawsuit is a “labor case.”

The State Police Association of Massachusetts submitted “acceptable alternatives” to the governor’s directive during a meeting with John Langan, the state’s lead negotiator. According to the lawsuit, in addition to allowing unvaccinated union members to be screened and wear a mask, the union also demanded that members be given “presumptive protection.”

If that is approved, anyone who gets COVID, becomes unwell as a result of vaccination, is forced to resign, or dies from COVID-19 will be judged to have suffered a “line-of-duty injury.” Members may receive additional financial perks as a result of the classification, according to WBUR.

According to the lawsuit, Langan rejected the union’s ideas at a following meeting, arguing that they were unable to vary from Baker’s executive order.

On Friday, the State Police Association of Massachusetts, which represents around 1,800 state police officers with the ranks of State Police Trooper, State Police Trooper First Class, and State Police Sergeant, filed a lawsuit in the hopes of halting the policy.

Given that two of the three available vaccinations require two doses separated by three weeks, the union pointed out that if the order is not suspended, members will be forced to choose between getting vaccinated and being fired. The government was accused by the union of not bargaining “in good faith.”

The State Police Association of Massachusetts was contacted by this website. This is a condensed version of the information.